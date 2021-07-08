Kildare school to mark 50th anniversary

This year Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin will celebrate 50 years in Rathangan and a special project is underway to mark this major milestone.

In 1971 the first secondary school in Rathangan was established. It was initially housed in two separate buildings in the town before moving to its current location in 1986.

"Since its establishment the school has played a central role in the community . To celebrate this milestone we are hoping to compile a Reeling in the Years video. So we are calling on all past students to share your memories, stories and photographs with us," said the organisers.

"To date, our students are located not just in the community but in the four corners of the world. We would love to hear from you all. Let us know where you are in the world, what you are doing and  the years you were in the school. We would especially love to hear from the students that were in that 1971 class that started in the school. So please share your memories, photographs etc to the email address below by July 15 - 50years@ardscoilrathangan.ie"

