Four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are four patients being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.
This compares with an overcrowding level of 15 at Tallaght Hospital, the most overcrowded public hospital in the eastern region today, according to nurses.
Tullamore Hospital has five patients on trolleys and there are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital.
