LOVE ISLAND LATEST: New boy Teddy makes an entrance as Toby comes clean to Kaz

New islander Teddy makes an entrance to the villa tonight, after a series of events which have rocked the Love Islanders in the last couple of days.

CHLOE AND FAYE CLEAR THE AIR

Faye is keen to clear the air with Chloe after last night. Speaking to Chloe, Faye says: “First of all, I’m sorry for losing my s**t then.”

Chloe says: “Is there something we need to clear the air about? Obviously, I pulled Kaz and said I do want to get to know Toby. I went about it the wrong way. I feel really bad but the same way I do want to get to know him. I don’t know the best way to go about this.”

Faye says: “The thing I hate is any kind of bitchiness.”

Chloe says: “Today is just drama.”

Are the girls ready to forgive and forget?

BRAD AND LUCINDA TURN UP THE HEAT AND LOCK LIPS

Brad has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in getting to know Lucinda. Speaking with her, he says: “Since I’ve laid it all out, I didn’t really want to be jumping into bed with another lass. You’re there. I already laid it out to you. Tonight, there is nothing I can do about it.”

Lucinda says: “Oh my God. You’re literally so respectful. Have fun with Rachel but not too much fun!”

Talking about the recent challenge, Lucinda asks: “What did you think of the kiss?”

The pair then lean in and share a kiss. But will this evening’s kiss measure up to the smooch they shared in the challenge? 4

TOBY COMES CLEAN TO KAZ

Following last night’s events, Toby wants to be honest with Kaz about his and Chloe’s connection as well as the kiss they shared.

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of his chat with Kaz, Toby says: “A part of me is definitely nervous to speak to Kaz because the way I progressed with Kaz was very slow. But with Chloe it went zero to hundred miles per hour.”

Speaking with Kaz at the fire pit, Toby says: “I was speaking to her and it’s just good. It’s led to somewhere. I feel like it’s more than friends. We have kissed outside the challenge.”

Kaz says: “You kissed? As in today or yesterday?”

Toby says: “I kissed her last night. Yesterday, with everything happening I thought it would be best to tell you today.”

How will Kaz react to the news? Will she fight for her and Toby’s coupling, or is she ready to move on?

JAKE AND LIBERTY GO ON THEIR FIRST DATE

Jake receives a text which reads: “Jake and Liberty, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa.’ #Jiberty #ToesCompany”

With the help of the girls, Liberty gets glammed up and she prepares to head out on her date with Jake.

On the date, Jake says: “I feel like it’s brought feelings stronger than what it was before.”

Liberty says: “If I am completely honest, I didn’t expect to come into Love Island and literally find what we’ve got from day one. Like I do obviously like you a little bit.”

Is Jake prepared to put all his eggs into Liberty’s basket?

LIAM’S HEAD TURNS TOWARDS MILLIE

Liam is currently coupled up with Faye but has been getting to know new girl Millie.

Liam asks Faye for a chat. He says: “Millie is interested in me, we’ve been getting to know each other. We do get on. The way you handled the situation has been great. I just wanted to make sure you know. I didn’t want you finding out from elsewhere.”

Faye says: “I know what's going on. I can see it with my own eyes. But what will be, will be.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Liam, Millie says: “I literally just want to rip his clothes off. Sounds bad but I can’t help it. He is so fit, I fancy him so much. We both really want to snog each other.”

Is this the end of Faye and Liam’s coupling? And will it be the start of something new for Liam and Millie?

NEW ISLANDER TEDDY MAKES HIS ENTRANCE

That evening, Faye receives a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

But which four lucky ladies will go on a date with Teddy?

