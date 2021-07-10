Property Watch: Thirty-two clicks to a sweet deal in Celbridge

Coonan Property recorded a sale of property by online auction on Wednesday June 30 last, in what was a finger clicking day for auctioneering. The event took place online via Coonan Live.

The property is located on Main Street Celbridge, a terrace in a prime location within the town that needs some tender loving care but will give it back in spades. Everyone saw the potential this property holds and Coonan Live was wired for success as it hosted an exhilarating auction.

The property guided at €180,000. There was lots of interest and bidding was energetic and very brisk. Thirty-two bids were placed in quick succession until a figure of €255,000 was reached and the virtual hammer came down.

According to the selling agent, the vendor is delighted with how smoothly the sale went.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property commented: “Again it is clear that well located properties regardless of condition are always in demand — this particular property would suit either residential or commercial use and is packed with possibilities. Similar type properties are required!”

James V Tighe, Main Street, Celbridge, acted for the vendor in this sale.

