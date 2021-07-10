Property Watch: Thirty-two clicks to a sweet deal in Celbridge

Online auction results

Property Watch: Thirty-two clicks to a sweet deal in Celbridge

The property which sold in Celbridge

Coonan Property recorded a sale of property by online auction on Wednesday June 30 last, in what was a finger clicking day for auctioneering. The event took place online via Coonan Live.

The property is located on Main Street Celbridge, a terrace in a prime location within the town that needs some tender loving care but will give it back in spades. Everyone saw the potential this property holds and Coonan Live was wired for success as it hosted an exhilarating auction.

The property guided at €180,000. There was lots of interest and bidding was energetic and very brisk. Thirty-two bids were placed in quick succession until a figure of €255,000 was reached and the virtual hammer came down.

According to the selling agent, the vendor is delighted with how smoothly the sale went.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property commented: “Again it is clear that well located properties regardless of condition are always in demand — this particular property would suit either residential or commercial use and is packed with possibilities. Similar type properties are required!”

James V Tighe, Main Street, Celbridge, acted for the vendor in this sale.

For further information on buying or selling, please contact Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email info@coonan.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie