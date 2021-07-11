Kildare Property Watch: Stables and land at the heart of the Curragh on market

New Rathbride Stables: Facility is convenient to equine facilities and Kildare’s major towns

Kildare Property Watch: Stables and land at the heart of the Curragh on market

New Rathbride Stables

New Rathbride Stables, which is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers, is located in the heart of Irish racing on the periphery of The Curragh and a short distance from the Curragh Racecourse.

The facilities include enclosed land comprising of three paddocks, 26 stables, five horse walkers, an indoor lounging arena, a hay shed, tack room, feed house, wc area and apartment/office.

Convenient location

The facility is located two minutes from the Irish Equine Aqua Centre and is within easy access to the M7 motorway via Junction 12. Surrounding towns include Newbridge, Naas and Kildare, all within a short driving distance.

The guide price for the property is now €345,000.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended.

For more information, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers, Newbridge, on 045 449688.

