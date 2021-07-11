Top gong for Athy Toastmasters group

Another year has ended for Athy Toastmasters but this year, 2021 was another outstanding year!

Athy Toastmasters were honoured on Monday, June 14, when they received the Club Special Recognition Award for Area 28 District 71 at a joint meeting of all 6 Kildare Clubs which include Maynooth, Clane, Naas, Newbridge, Kildare and Athy.

Area 28 director David Clinton said that Athy were his ‘comeback club’ of the year when the club became a Toastmasters Select Distinguished club with 21 members to date.

This is a special recognition award which shows we have continued high standards and that we are a very successful club.

President, Johann Callaghan says “none of this could be possible without its members. In Athy Toastmasters we support and encourage each other along our Toastmaster journey and there is a tremendous ethos of this in our club.”

After a tough year when attendances were hampered due to Covid-19 restrictions. All meetings had to be conducted online via Zoom. Athy club rose to the challenge by holding hybrid meetings, which is a combination of online and face to face meetings.

They also held joint club meetings, webinars and special events which included the former President of Toastmasters International, Ted Corcoran and also author and District 71 winner for International Speech 2021, Kyle Murtagh.

Enormous efforts

Club president Johann Callaghan, who also achieved the Triple Crown June 2020, and interim president, Loretto Kenny, received a special mention for their enormous efforts as did the Athy Toastmasters membership.

Athy were presented with the perpetual award by outgoing Area 28 director David Clinton who now hands over to the area director elect Philip Slattery from Maynooth Toastmasters for 21/22.

Toastmasters is a fun and enjoyable way to improve your communication and leadership skills in a positive, supportive environment. A Toastmasters meeting is a learn-by-doing workshop in which participants hone their speaking and leadership skills in a no-pressure atmosphere.

A newly award, created and presented by incoming President, Lorretto Kenny, 'Toastmaster of the year' went to Claire Kelly who showed a massive impact to the club with her PR skills.

This is a memorial award on behalf of our dear friend Adrian Melia who has a very strong connection to many members in our Toastmasters club in Athy and left us with a great legacy to enjoy life.

Our new incoming president is an amazing and inspirational leader, Loretto Kenny and we all at Athy Toastmasters wish her a great year ahead!

Why not come along and see how Athy Toastmasters might help you?

Whether it is to be able to speak confidently at an event or speak up at a board meeting in work or simply to find your voice in everyday life.

Communication is key to relationships, finding your purpose and happiness and you can find all that at Athy Toastmasters.

We meet 1st and 3rd Tuesday every month at 7:45pm via Zoom.

We break during the summer and commence again September 7.

Check out our Athy Toastmasters Facebook page or our website www.athytoastmasters.com for more details.