Boil water notice remains in place for parts of Kildare

A Boil Water notice remains in place for some areas of Kildare.

The notice was put in place last Friday for areas which draw their supply from the Carlow North Regional (Rathvilly) and Tullow public water supplies.

In Kildare, the areas affected include Castledermot, Graney, Timolin, Kilkee and Ballitore.

Irish Water says that the total number of people whose supply is affected across Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow is 35,278.

It added that experts from Irish Water and Carlow County Council are working to assess the situation and investigate and implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Jim Fitzgerald, Regional Asset Operations Manager for Irish Water said, “ The Boil Water Notice remains in place while tests and investigations are ongoing. We understand that this is not an ideal situation for homes and businesses around Carlow and parts of Wicklow and Kildare but public health is our number one priority. We are working as quickly as we can to resolve the situation with our colleagues in the various Local Authorities but until we have satisfactory results and have liaised with the HSE, the BWN must remain in place to protect public health .”

Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking; drinks made with water; preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; brushing of teeth; Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.