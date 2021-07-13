Pop Up Art exhibitions now on in Newbridge and Naas

Two exciting pop up art exhibitions are taking place in Naas and Newbridge this month.

They follow on from the success of the PopUpArt Newbridge virtual gallery (popupartnewbridge.com), which was run to coincide with this year’s Newbridge June Fest.

The contributors to PopUpArt Newbridge have been invited to exhibit their work for the month of July in Grá Collective Art Gallery (28-29 North Main Street, Naas). Eleven local artists will feature in this free exhibition, which will run until July 30. All are welcome to pop in and visit, and the gallery is open seven days a week.

Newbridge

Some 20 Kildare artists of all genres will exhibit their work in the Riverbank Arts Centre exhibition, which also runs until July 30.

The Riverbank is open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Art for all

Why not check these exhibitions out and enjoy these visual experiences with the option to purchase an original piece of art for yourself or the art lover in your life?

The PopUpArt hanging team setting up the exhibition in Grá Gallery, Naas. Pictured are Fidelma Barton, Eilis Kavanagh, Alan Walsh and Mary McCarthy