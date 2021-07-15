Kildare volunteer drive: Aware looking for people to man the phones

Aware, Ireland’s national organisation providing support, education and information services for those impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, is urgently seeking new volunteers for its support line service.

Aware relies on the passion and dedication of its volunteers to ensure that the organisation can continue to provide its free support services nationwide, essential services that have a profound impact on individuals and families throughout Ireland.

The Aware Support Line is a crucial service providing callers with telephone support and information about issues relating to their own mood or the mood of a friend or family member who may be experiencing depression, bipolar disorder or other mood related conditions. It operates 365 days a year from 10am-10pm.

Aware is currently seeking volunteers for the following shifts:

4-7pm – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

1-4pm – Saturday, Sunday

4-7pm – Saturday, Sunday

This opportunity is available to people all over Ireland aged over 25 years of age as Aware can facilitate and support remote volunteering. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as comprehensive training as well as ongoing support and education is provided by the organisation. As part of the recruitment process, all volunteers are guided through a series of training sessions to teach them how to respond to various scenarios by allowing clarification, consideration of options and encouraging helpful actions while adhering to Aware’s ethos, policies and procedures.

It is important that potential volunteers are compassionate, possess good communication skills, take direction and show enthusiasm and passion for mental health and the work of Aware. It is also vital that applicants are willing to make a weekly commitment to Aware, participate in ongoing training as required and are confident using technology.

For more information call 01 6617211.