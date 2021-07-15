Controversial Mullen Park, Maynooth, homes now to be sold to individual buyers, not investor

Some 115 family homes at Mullen Park in Maynooth will now be offered for sale to the public, rather than sold to an investment fund.

Kildare County Council will acquire a further 20 houses in the development for social and affordable housing, according to the Irish Times.

The first batch of properties are expected to be available this September, and are expected to start from around €400,000.

Kildare County Council had previously been in negotiations with the estate developer Keltston Properties to buy 140 homes in the estate - before the controversial news broke last May that UK-based Round Hill Capital planned to buy 135 houses in the estate.

North Kildare TD Réada Cronin of Sinn Féin welcomed the u-turn, saying "I’m delighted that workers will be able to buy these family homes between now and 2022 and pay their own mortgages as opposed to those of the wealth-funds with their war chests."

She said that couples searching for homes had contacted her 'devastated' by news of the bulk sale of the estate to a property investment fund.