Permission refused for 90 new Kildare homes

Permission has been refused for 90 new homes in the centre of Sallins.

William Neville & Sons Construction Unlimited Company wanted to build the residential development of five three storey four-bed detached homes, 12 two storey three-bed semi-detached houses, 11 two storey two-bed terraced dwellings and two three storey three-bed terraced buildings, two four storey apartment blocks containing 50 units and one three storey apartment block containing 10 units, 60 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and bin stores at Main Street, Sallins.

The development was refused permission on July 7 by Kildare County Council.

The local authority said; “the proposed development would set an undesirable precedent for similar poor quality development, as well as seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants and would be contrary to the ........ proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

It said the development did not meet the criteria in regard to storage, floor area and private amenity space. The council said the proposed apartment blocks would “fail to provide an acceptable living environment for future residents of the development”.

It also noted the site had mixed use zoning with approval for a shopping centre. If the shopping centre did not materialise, the objective for the land was for a playground/multi-use games area for the community as part of the redevelopment of the lands. It said the proposed residential development would therefore contravene that zoning objective.

There were over ten submissions on the file including Sallins Community Council, Sallins Tidy Towns and the board of Sallins Housing Management CLG.