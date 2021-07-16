Proposal for Newbridge pub to be changed into restaurant

Proposal for Newbridge pub to be changed into restaurant

The former Keg pub

Plans for the redevelopment of the former Keg pub in Newbridge into a restaurant/cafe have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Shane Campbell has applied for permission to change the former ground floor community welfare office to office use and the installation of a new window; and change of use of the ground and first floor public house to a restaurant/café over both floors.

He also wants to convert the first floor flat roof area to the rear of the Keg into an external dining area for the restaurant/café. The plans for the property on the Main Street, also include signage, a two storey external steel fire escape stairs to the rear of the Keg; the conversion of a former Boilerhouse to a store for a food composter; the conversion of a former cold room to a bin store; the refurbishment of the existing single store office accommodation and flat roof areas on the lane adjacent to the Keg; and the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on various roof areas and ancillary site works.#

The plans were lodged on July 12. Submissions can be made by August 15 and a decision is due on September 5. 

The former pub is located close to The Liffey Arms pub.

