Proposal for Newbridge pub to be changed into restaurant

Plans for the redevelopment of the former Keg pub in Newbridge into a restaurant/cafe have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Shane Campbell has applied for permission to change the former ground floor community welfare office to office use and the installation of a new window; and change of use of the ground and first floor public house to a restaurant/café over both floors.

He also wants to convert the first floor flat roof area to the rear of the Keg into an external dining area for the restaurant/café. The plans for the property on the Main Street, also include signage, a two storey external steel fire escape stairs to the rear of the Keg; the conversion of a former Boilerhouse to a store for a food composter; the conversion of a former cold room to a bin store; the refurbishment of the existing single store office accommodation and flat roof areas on the lane adjacent to the Keg; and the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on various roof areas and ancillary site works.#

The plans were lodged on July 12. Submissions can be made by August 15 and a decision is due on September 5.

The former pub is located close to The Liffey Arms pub.