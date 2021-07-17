KWWSPCA: Gorgeous greyhounds would love a home

We have some beautiful greyhounds in our shelter, all deserving of loving homes, but sadly there is no interest in any of them. People look at a greyhound and say ‘big dog/ fast dog/ skinny dog/ they need too much space/ they need too much exercise/ they aren’t cute or affectionate’.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

1. Greyhounds are very affectionate dogs.

You will find this breed really loves to have human companionship. Although there are some greyhounds bred for show, most of them come from the racing world. They are used to having humans telling them what to do. That environment creates a loyalty that is arguably unsurpassed in the canine kingdom.

2. Greyhounds require less exercise than you might think.

Greyhounds as a breed do enjoy running as a pastime when there is enough room for them to run. They do need to have some exercise, but most are satisfied if you can give them a 20-minute walk every day. That’s why this breed can excel in urban environments when the other larger breeds struggle.

Most dogs prefer to snooze all day while you are away at work.

3. Greyhounds can make for the perfect family pet.

They have lots of love to give everyone who lives with them. You will find them being affectionate with children of all ages. Although some families may have too much energy for this breed because of their unique physical requirements, most kids can adapt to what the dog wants if you give them half a chance.

The one exception might be homes with multiple toddlers who are still learning their boundaries when combined with a greyhound who needs to figure out their personal space too.

4. Greyhounds are ready to be your new best friend.

This breed is an excellent choice for families or households that have never owned a pet before. They are among one of the easiest breeds to care for, assuming that you have access to regular veterinarian care.

Most individuals will adapt easily to virtually any living environment if you are patient enough to get through the initial transition.

You will not find another breed that offers as much compassion for the companionship you offer than this one.

If you are interested in finding out more about the lovely greyhounds that we have at present, please go to our website kwwspca.ie, look for ‘Adopt a Dog’ and complete an ‘expression of interest form’.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

