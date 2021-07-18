Rathcoffey Community Garden success

An extremely successful community garden in Rathcoffey is going from strength to strength.

The initiative began in 2018 when three families approached the county council and asked if they could cultivate a vegetables plot each on a green area of approximately 1.5 acres at the rear of a local estate. Amazingly, three original plots have turned into 26 today.

According to Mary Weld, men, women and children relished the idea of growing their own vegetables.

Mary added: “A Gardeners’ Association was formed, and with the blessing and support of Kildare County Council, many great things have happened in Mooretown Drive over the last three years.

“People power, hard work and the realization of ‘what can be achieved with nothing’ has earned the Mooretown residents the title of Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey, and all for good reason.

“Upcycling and recycling are the big buzz words in this zero-waste community garden. “For instance, a container has been turned into a much-needed tool shed, and a wooden machinery-case has been adapted to store the equipment for their cottage market. Enveloped in a full layer of roofing felt, it is fully water-tight.

“Pride of place is the second-hand porta cabin that has been converted into an amazing hub.

“Well done to Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey.

“It is amazing what can be achieved with community spirit, good ideas, hard work, and the support of the wider community in 36 months.”