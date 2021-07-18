Rathcoffey Community Garden success

Rathcoffey Community Garden success

TY students enjoying the Rathcoffey Community Garden

An extremely successful community garden in Rathcoffey is going from strength to strength.

The initiative began in 2018 when three families approached the county council and asked if they could cultivate a vegetables plot each on a green area of approximately 1.5 acres at the rear of a local estate. Amazingly, three original plots have turned into 26 today.

According to Mary Weld, men, women and children relished the idea of growing their own vegetables.

Mary added: “A Gardeners’ Association was formed, and with the blessing and support of Kildare County Council, many great things have happened in Mooretown Drive over the last three years.

“People power, hard work and the realization of ‘what can be achieved with nothing’ has earned the Mooretown residents the title of Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey, and all for good reason.

“Upcycling and recycling are the big buzz words in this zero-waste community garden. “For instance, a container has been turned into a much-needed tool shed, and a wooden machinery-case has been adapted to store the equipment for their cottage market. Enveloped in a full layer of roofing felt, it is fully water-tight.

“Pride of place is the second-hand porta cabin that has been converted into an amazing hub.

“Well done to Zero Waste Community Garden Rathcoffey.

“It is amazing what can be achieved with community spirit, good ideas, hard work, and the support of the wider community in 36 months.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie