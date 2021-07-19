Kildare Property Watch: Straffan fixer-upper goes for €310,000 above asking price

A dormer bungalow in need of renovation, on almost an acre of land located near the K Club in Straffan, sold at auction last week for €310,000 above its guide value.

Coonan Property said there was phenomenal interest in the online auction last Thursday, July 15.

The 25-year-old, four/five bedroom detached bungalow is located just over the boundary wall of the K-Club and was advertised as one that would benefit from renovation work.

According to the selling agent, ‘judging by the buzz online there is energy aplenty ready to go into this property’.

The reserve price was surpassed on the opening bid, and there was plenty of interest.

Bidding was constant in an auction that lasted almost 40 minutes, with a number of active bidders. The property eventually sold for €660,000.

“We would all like to wish the lucky purchasers a wealth of happiness with their new property,” said Coonan’s.

Selling agent Jill Wright said: “An excellent price was achieved which shows the popularity of the North Kildare/Straffan area and the demand for residential property in this location.

“I would like to thank all the bidders who took part, particularly the successful party”.

John L Mulvey & Co.Solicitors acted for the vendor in this sale.

