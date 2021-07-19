Concern over canal water volumes in Naas

Inadequate water levels in the Grand Canal branch in Naas means that boats coming into the town have to queue for long periods.

Local councillor Seamie Moore wants additional water volumes to be sourced and provided for the Naas-Corbally branch.

He believes that this will be necessary if new marinas are to be developed as well as for “boat flotillas and daily boat traffic into the canal harbour and to Corbally.”

He said that while the canal is fed by a stream, hold ups occur and this can be seen as the boats pass through the locks en route to the harbour.

“You don’t really notice it unless there are a number of boats present,” Cllr Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 8.

He also asked if the council could investigate the possibility of removing a bridge at Corbally and if the blockage created by the Newbridge-Naas Road would be removed as a prelude to opening the Corbally line.

KCC official Mairead Hunt pointed out that KCC is currently progressing greenways along the Royal Canal, Grand Canal and River Barrow.

Once the link from Naas to Sallins has been completed the Corbally branch will be examined with Waterways Ireland.

Ms Hunt said that while the link between Aylmer Bridge and Sallins will take about nine months from September next, there is no timeline for the greenway between Sallins and Naas to be completed.

Referring to the bridge structure, Ms Hunt said no enforcement action is open to the council because the structure has been in place for more than seven years.

She said the council can only act in cases where developments are of less than seven years

duration.