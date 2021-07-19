No more crossing points on Naas ring road — KCC

Cllr Colm Kenny
Kildare County Council believes there are enough crossing points on the Naas southern ring road, which connects Newbridge Road with Kilcullen Road.
There is an uncontrolled crossing point provided at the junction of the Rathasker Road and the Naas Southern Ring Road — this is considered the most appropriate type of crossing at this location.
A signal-controlled crossing point is provided at the Kilcullen Road Roundabout, and to the west of the Rathasker Road junction there is an uncontrolled crossing with a pedestrian refuge island at the Elsmore roundabout.
The council was responding to a request at a recent meeting by Cllr Colm Kenny for a crossing with beacons at the Rathasker Road intersection.
Cllr Kenny told a Naas Municipal District meeting that this would “facilitate the increase in walkers using this route since Covid-19”.
He predicted that these walking routes will become busier as time passes.
