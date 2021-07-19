Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

No more crossing points on Naas ring road — KCC

Naas Municipal District meeting report

No more crossing points on Naas ring road — KCC

Cllr Colm Kenny

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Kildare County Council believes there are enough crossing points on the Naas southern ring road, which connects Newbridge Road with Kilcullen Road.

There is an uncontrolled crossing point provided at the junction of the Rathasker Road and the Naas Southern Ring Road — this is considered the most appropriate type of crossing at this location.

A signal-controlled crossing point is provided at the Kilcullen Road Roundabout, and to the west of the Rathasker Road junction there is an uncontrolled crossing with a pedestrian refuge island at the Elsmore roundabout.

The council was responding to a request at a recent meeting by Cllr Colm Kenny for a crossing with beacons at the Rathasker Road intersection.

Cllr Kenny told a Naas Municipal District meeting that this would “facilitate the increase in walkers using this route since Covid-19”.

He predicted that these walking routes will become busier as time passes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie