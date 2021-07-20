Athy Municipal District appoints Ivan Keatley as new cathaoirleach

New Athy cathaoirleach Ivan Keatley
The Athy Municipal District Committee on Monday appointed Councillor Ivan Keatley as cathaoirleach and Councillor Brian Dooley as leas cathaoirleach.
The appointment was made at the district's annual meeting.
Cllr Keatley, who took over the reins from Cllr Aoife Breslin, served as leas cathaoirleach for the past year.
