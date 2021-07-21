Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Tempted to travel? Get live information on Covid cases in EU countries

Tempted to travel? Get live information on restrictions in EU countries

Snapshot of EU countries and their rates of Covid

The airports are open and flights have resumed. Despite the heatwave at home, many are tempted to dust off the passport and hop on a plane. But there is also much fear about flying and the still fluid situation with Covid in other countries.

If you are thinking of flying, the best website to check out is reopeneurope.eu

This site not only gives the 14-day average rate of covid by country and region but also the most up to date travel and moving restrictions, what documents you need to bring to gain access and quarantine information.

At the moment Ireland is coloured yellow showing us mid-table for Covid cases. Countries like Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Cyprus and parts of Greece are a dark red colour showing that their Covid cases are much higher.

