Proposals for 98 apartments for the elderly, 80-bed nursing home and new Primary Care Centre lodged for Kildare

Plans for 98 apartments for the elderly, an 80-bed nursing home and a new Primary Care Centre have been lodged for Kilcullen.

Curragh Property DAC wants to build a Centre of Excellence for Care for the Older Persons consisting of the construction of two buildings, between three/four storeys high, providing 98 independent living accommodation Units including 78 one-bed apartments and 20 two-bed apartments. The two buildings have a combined total floor area of 9,260.5 m².

Each block will have a communal area, office, laundry room and ancillary areas including hard and soft landscaping areas, car parking provision, refuse and bicycle storage areas.

The plans also feature a three/four storey building over a basement car park comprising a nursing care facility consisting of 80 single bed units - all with en-suite bathrooms - providing for specialised long term care, dementia care, respite, recuperation and transitional/step down care. This building covers 8,801.5 m².

If approved, it will also contain treatment rooms/visiting clinician, sitting/day and dining/recreation rooms, oratory, library, café, hair salon, staff/management facilities including reception and activity area, nursing station, staff room, multipurpose meeting rooms, offices, staff room, storage, toilets, sluice room, kitchen and catering areas, laundry and ancillary areas.

The third element of the project is the construction of a three-storey Primary Care Centre (2277 m²) consisting of GP consulting rooms, community based geriatricians, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, fracture clinic, memory clinic, fragility assessment unit, speech and language therapy, chiropody, day hospital and treatment rooms, home care support teams, administration offices, staff areas and canteen.

The proposals also include a new site entrance, new cycleway and realigned pedestrian pathway, 41 surface car parking spaces, 65 underground car parking spaces, 120 bicycle spaces, and landscaping works.

The plans were submitted to Kildare County Council yesterday and have yet to be validated to make sure all the documentation is in order. This occurs with all planning applications before they are assigned to a planner.