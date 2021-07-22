Plans for 194 new Kildare homes lodged with An Bord Pleanála

File photo
Plans for 194 new Kildare homes have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development process.
This system allows developments with 100 homes or more to be fast tracked through the planning system to meet the demand for housing.
Cairn Home Properties Limited want to build 119 houses, 75 apartments and a creche on the Dunboyne Road, Maynooth.
The plans were lodged on July 16 and a decision is due by November 4.
