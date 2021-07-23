EZ Living Furniture allows staff home early to enjoy warm weather

EZ Living Furniture stores across Ireland closed their doors early for a great reason on Thursday.
The popular store shut up shop at 4.30pm to allow staff home to enjoy the beautiful evening sunshine amid Ireland's ongoing heatwave.
Stores would normally stay open until 6 or 7pm on a Thursday but the company said "sometimes you've just got to get outside and enjoy the sun." They made the decision to show appreciation for their staff.
In a post to customers on social media, EZ Living Furniture added: "Due to the warm weather, we have decided to close all our stores at 4.30pm today [Thursday] to let our staff enjoy the good weather. We will re-open tomorrow [Friday] at 9:30am as normal. Enjoy the weather and stay safe."
"We don't get weather like this enough not to take advantage. Our staff were absolutely thrilled when they heard the news," they told us.
See more from EZ Living Furniture HERE.
More News
The funeral cortége on Main Street as it pauses for a moment's silence outside Whitewater Shopping Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.