Met Éireann issue warning with horrendous weather to hit later today

Met Éireann issue warning with horrendous weather to hit today
As the country enjoys the last of the current heatwave, Met Éireann has issued a warning for severe inclement weather to hit this evening, Friday, July 23.
In a major turnaround, the forecaster has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm and rain warning for the entire country.
"Thunderstorms in places this afternoon and evening with lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions," Met Éireann stated.
The counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
The warning is valid until 8pm on Friday evening, July 23.
