Kildare Property Watch: Newly renovated home at Scarlettstown, Newbridge, for €450k

Tara House, at Scarlettstown, Newbridge, comes to the market in turn key condition with the property newly renovated. It is for sale with a guide price of €450,000.

Awash with natural light, this home comprises of three floors. The three/four bedroom detached home sits on approx. 0.25 acres and is located on a quiet residential cul de sac just minutes’ drive from Newbridge, on the way to Milltown.

The property is approached by cast iron gates, tarmacadam drive and a beautifully landscaped garden to the front. This property has steps leading up to the front door, and a classic contemporary décor throughout the property.

The hallway features a mahogany staircase with varnished steps and a hand rail finished to complement the wall panelling. There is a semi solid wood floor finish through the ground floor.

The spacious living room is finished with a new Stanley solid fuel stove fire. The residence was recently fitted with double glazed windows throughout. The dining room is flooded with sun throughout the day, and the new windows overlook the front, side and rear garden.

The kitchen is fitted with high end appliances. The master bedroom, which was formerly two bedrooms, is located on the ground floor with an en-suite.

The first floor consists of two bedrooms and a family bathroom. The basement floor steps out into the front and back garden. This comprises of a generous double bedroom, lounge area, downstairs utility room fully plumbed with sink, additional storage presses and air conditioning unit. There is an additional WC plumbed for fitting and a garage.

The property has a landscaped garden to the front with mature lawn garden to rear and panel fence surround.

The home is convenient to Newbridge train station, with motorway access at Newbridge.

For further information contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

See more photos of the property below: