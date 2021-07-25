Search our Archive

Census workers to be hired in Kildare

Earn some extra money

Several hundred people are due to be hired in County Kildare coming months to work on Census 2022.

The Central Statistics Office is due to launch a massive recruitment drive for the positions.

Field supervisors are expected to be hired in September and enumerators who call door to toor will be recruited in January onwards.

The Census was due to take place this year but was cancelled due to Covid-19 — and the new date is Sunday, April 3 next year.

The job of the enumerators is to deliver and collect around forms across a ten week period in February and March.

The population of County Kildare was over 222,000 at the lasst Census in 2016 but is expected to be over 250,000 now.

At the last Census, enumerators earned approximately €2,400 and worked around 22 hours a week, mostly evenings and weekends.

