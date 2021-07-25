€35,000 spent on ‘successful’ Naas square renovation costs

Some €35,000 was spent redeveloping part of Poplar Square in Naas to encourage cyclists and walkers.

This included the installation of social distancing markers, Corten steel planters, hiring benches during the Level 5 lockdown, the provision of wheelchair accessible tables and age friendly seating and picnic tables.

Bollards were also provided and a landscaping contractor provided advice.

Kildare County Council is also working on extending the sidewalk at North Main Street near the Grá coffee shop.

KCC believes that the Poplar Square project has proven to be very successful.

“Due to the wealth of positive feedback and its continuous use by the Naas community, we are of the view that this project would remain in place for the duration of the pandemic,” said KCC official Mairéad Hunt at last week’s Naas Municipal District meeting.

She added that the response to the project will inform the future design outcomes for its use as a permanent public space for the town.

Ms Hunt also said that the next step may be to include the installation of umbrellas for shelter for people using the space during winter months — subject to the availability of funding.

Cllr Bill Clear said that what was done in Poplar Square is an example of how this kind of project would be managed.

“Since this started it’s been used by thousands and thousands of people,” said Cllr Clear.

He added that the provision of two extra bins have helped to avoid the accumulation of litter around Poplar Square and Naas Tidy Towns members keep the area clean.