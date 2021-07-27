Figures reveal almost 10 Covid-19 cases in Newbridge area every day

The Newbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA), which covers over 35,000 people, had an average of almost ten new Covid-19 cases every day in the two-week period up to July 19, new figures show.

The data shows there were 133 infections during that fortnight which equates to an incident rate per 100,000 people of 374.8. This level is higher than the national average which is 245.8 for the same period.

The next highest area in County Kildare is Leixlip which had 49 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 309. Next was the Naas LEA which had 113 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 288.8. Clane LEA had 71 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 249.7.

Celbridge LEA recorded 44 cases and had a LEA rate per 100,000 of 203.5. Maynooth had 53 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 178.3.

The lowest LEAs for Covid-19 infections were Kildare town which had 43 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 167.3 while Athy had 35 confirmed and 131.9 incidence rate per 100,000.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health warned at the weekend about how easily misinformation can create false, inaccurate or misleading claims.

He said: “All of us together can help to stop the spread of misinformation. Remember not every post on social media is reliable or accurate - if you are not sure, then don't share. “In Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with fantastic uptake across all age groups to date."

He urged people to go to trusted sources including hse.ie and gov.ie.

GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when going to your vaccine appointment, he said.