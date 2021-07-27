Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Hurling for Cancer goes online to raise funds as annual Newbridge charity match called off due to Covid

Help raise money for cancer research

Hurling for Cancer goes online to raise funds as annual Newbridge charity match called off due to Covid

Matthew O'Hanlonin action against Jackie Tyrrell at the 2018 Hurling for Cancer match in Newbridge. Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Hurling for Cancer Research has announced the launch of its 2021 online auction in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The full list of auction items is now available to view online, with all funds raised donated to the Irish Cancer Society to support their work in cancer research. The Irish Cancer Society is the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland and currently funds over 100 cancer researchers across Ireland.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the online auction will take the place of the annual Hurling for Cancer charity hurling match, which is usually held at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge, between a host of sports and TV personalities, and organised by racehorse trainer, Jim Bolger and champion jockey, Davy Russell.

Among the auction prizes donated are luxury overnight stays at both Lyrath Estate Hotel & Spa Kilkenny and Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny, a coveted signed Dublin football jersey and a 2021 Aintree Grand National race card signed by world famous Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Classic winning racehorse trainer and Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Unfortunately, everyone has been touched by cancer and it is only through the vital research work conducted by the Irish Cancer Society that we can combat this terrible disease so I would appeal to everyone to support the online auction in any way they can. There are some fantastic items available for bids.”

What’s up for auction

The full list of auction items is now available to view at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer. The auction closes on Tuesday August 10 at 9pm on what should have been Hurling For Cancer Research match-day.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie