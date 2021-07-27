Hurling for Cancer goes online to raise funds as annual Newbridge charity match called off due to Covid

Hurling for Cancer Research has announced the launch of its 2021 online auction in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The full list of auction items is now available to view online, with all funds raised donated to the Irish Cancer Society to support their work in cancer research. The Irish Cancer Society is the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland and currently funds over 100 cancer researchers across Ireland.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the online auction will take the place of the annual Hurling for Cancer charity hurling match, which is usually held at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge, between a host of sports and TV personalities, and organised by racehorse trainer, Jim Bolger and champion jockey, Davy Russell.

Among the auction prizes donated are luxury overnight stays at both Lyrath Estate Hotel & Spa Kilkenny and Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny, a coveted signed Dublin football jersey and a 2021 Aintree Grand National race card signed by world famous Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Classic winning racehorse trainer and Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Unfortunately, everyone has been touched by cancer and it is only through the vital research work conducted by the Irish Cancer Society that we can combat this terrible disease so I would appeal to everyone to support the online auction in any way they can. There are some fantastic items available for bids.”

What’s up for auction

The full list of auction items is now available to view at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer. The auction closes on Tuesday August 10 at 9pm on what should have been Hurling For Cancer Research match-day.