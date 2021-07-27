Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to visit Kildare tomorrow

Party president will visit a number of community services

Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald TD will visit Kildare tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27, for a number of engagements.

The party leader will visit Hope(D) Counselling Services in Newbridge; McAuley Place, and Enable Irleand in Naas. She will be accompanied by Kildare TDs Patricia Ryan and Réada Cronin, and Cllr Noel Connolly.

Deputy McDonald said that she is visiting Kildare to engage with organisations that provide 'fantastic services in the community'.

"There is nothing more important than hearing and learning from the experiences of those on the frontlines dealing firsthand with the social challenges we face," she commented ahead of the visit.

