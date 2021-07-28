GOAL appeals to Kildare people to join new campaign to help achieve a better world

GOAL is encouraging Kildare people to take part in its innovative new public campaign to motivate people to act to achieve a more equal, fairer and sustainable world.

The #Connected2 Campaign aims to encourage better awareness and understanding of how people all over the globe are interconnected through Climate Change and Food Systems, and to highlight how events in one part of the world can have an impact, whether positive or negative, on other parts.

The #Connected2 campaign comes ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) due later this year. The high-level conferences will see global leaders discuss how they can work to fight the impacts of food insecurity and climate change, two of the biggest crises facing humanity today.

The UN has warned that more than 811 million people – approximately one in ten of the world’s population – are suffering from malnutrition and hunger, 118 million more people than last year.

Climate change is also resulting in more frequent and intense drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels, and melting glaciers wreaking havoc on people's livelihoods and communities.

The #Connected2 campaign is being launched with promotional videos showcasing people from around the world telling us how they are connected.

People are being encouraged to get involved and to post their own videos and statements on Twitter and Instagram, and to start a conversation about how Climate Change and Food Systems connected them to other people and places.

The online campaign will feature inputs from young people and leaders from across the world and will include:

Photo essays from GOAL’s Global Youth Programme participantsfrom six different countries, each themed around a statement incorporating Climate Change or Food Systems.

A video series connecting activists and leaders across different backgrounds and countries. In each video, two guest speakers will discuss how they and their worlds are #Connected2.

According to GOAL Deputy CEO and Director of Public Engagement, Mary Van Lieshout, the aim of #Connected2 is to encourage members of the public to take notice of the connections they see between people, geographical areas, and global issues like Climate Change and Food Systems.

“These issues are each connected to one another, and so we must be connected in our response. We encourage everyone to get involved in the #Connected2 campaign, to tell us how they are connected to others, places and passions around the world,” she said.

“Climate change poses a considerable threat to global food security, and as it worsens there will be further stress on an already hungry world. World leaders, including Ireland, need to double down on efforts at home and internationally to promote climate-smart agriculture and elevate the issue of climate change and food insecurity.”

Find all details here.