Punchestown walk-in vaccination clinic: Who can use the clinic and opening hours explained

A walk-in Covid-19 clinic will operate this weekend in Punchestown for anyone aged over 16. No appointment is necessary to be vaccinated at the clinic, but people are asked to bring photo ID and their PPS number.

The times for the walk-in clinic are as follows:

Saturday 31 July, 9am to 12.15pm

Sunday 1 August, 1.15pm to 4.30pm

Monday 2 August, 9am to 12.15pm

According to the HSE, these clinics are for your first dose of the vaccine only.

Walk-in clinics are open on specific days and times. You do not need an appointment during these times. If you show up outside of these times, you will not be vaccinated.

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics in the country. It does not have to be near your home.

You don't have to register online beforehand but doing so may speed up your time in the vaccination centre.

If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment for your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.