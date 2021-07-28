Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Butchers in the Midlands ordered to temporarily shut in food safety scare

Laois Portlaoise

Laois butchers had to stop operating to address food safety issues

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A butchers in the Midlands was ordered to close temporarily in July on foot of being told to do so under the food safety legislation due to a danger caused to public health by food on the premises.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the HSE served the order on Muhammad Asif at the Universal Food Store Limited, Unit 5, Dunnes Stores Shopping, on the town's Mountmellick Road.

The FSAI reported that the area ordered to close was the butcher's including the coldroom.

The Order was served on July 23 and lifted on July 26. The process was executed under the FSAI Act 1998.

The FSAI says a Closure Order is issued if, in the opinion of the authorised officer, "there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at/or in the food premises".

Closures Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities. The FSAI says the Orders may be lifted when the premises has improved to the satisfaction of the authorised officer.

Failure to comply with an Improvement Order may also result in the issuing of a Closure Order.

Closure Orders remain listed in the FSAI published enforcement reports for a period of three months from the date the order was lifted.

Bikers rally around seriously ill member in Offaly

Winning Offaly teams pick up silverware at CCFL Awards

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie