Kildare Property Watch: Historic Curragh racing lodge on the market for €500,000

31/07/2021

Cherryfield: Chance to repair and restore Victorian villa on over four acres to its former glory

The exterior of Cherryfield

Reporter:

Reporter

One of the Curragh’s famous historic racing lodges is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers for offers in excess of €500,000.

Expressions of interest are to be submitted to Jordan Auctioneers via email by Friday, August 20. Email info@jordancs.ie to make a submission.

Cherryfield is a Victorian villa that stands on circa 4.29 acres.

According to the selling agent, the substantial house is in a poor condition — but it would be a unique opportunity to restore such a historic gem to its original glory. The racing lodges are a number of properties built by the gentry around the Curragh from the 18th century onwards.

Private and mature setting

This property was built around the early 1900s and stands on a private mature setting, looking out over the 4,500 acres of the Curragh towards Braveheart Hill.

The land is top quality and comes complete with a compact well sheltered paddock to the rear with three span hayshed and 27 boxes.

The property is just five minutes from the racecourse and the M7 at Ballymany.

The accommodation in the house itself consists of a hallway, toilet, dining room, drawing room, kitchen, pantry and office on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room.

The residence measures circa 2,443 sq ft.

Auctioneer Paddy Jordan of Jordan’s is handling the sale.

