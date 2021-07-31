Interiors: Perfect your pantry

We are seeing growth in the popularity of pantries and larders in homes. Whether you have a dedicated walk-in pantry or a built-in press in your kitchen that acts as a pantry, here are some suggestions to help make your pantry area work better for you.

Maximise your space

If you have a separate walk-in pantry area, then you might also enjoy the benefit of using floor to ceiling shelving to maximise your storage potential. A barn door instead or a traditional internal door can also add a rustic charm to your pantry.

Shelves

Open shelving tends to work best in a pantry as it enables you to see your products easily. Pull out shelving is another option. If you do not have a walk-in pantry, consider a freestanding pantry solution as this will be very cost effective. If opting for a built-in pantry unit, consider adding a preparation station, eg, slicing a lemon or a hot drinks preparation station for extra functionality.

Transparent storage

Smart storage solutions can make your pantry work better for you. Consider displaying all dry produce in transparent containers. By using glass jars you can see your produce more clearly and it also creates a rustic look when displayed on open shelving. Items to consider are baking products such as flour, sugar, and other dry products such as coffee, nuts, cereals, pasta nuts etc.

Label

Label all your jars clearly either using labels stuck onto the jars or luggage labels tied around the jar. Another option is to zone your larder by food type and label the shelves to clearly define the food area, eg, bakery products, cereals, spices etc.

Lighting

Good lighting is essential to ensure you can see all your products clearly. Consider a large pendant light for a pantry area. For extra lighting you could opt for some simple strip lights.

Spice and herb racks

Consider your smaller items by adding shallow shelves inside the door of a built-in unit to hold spices and herbs.

Use of baskets

Baskets are an ideal solution when dealing with products that do not suit transparent containers. Items to consider storing in baskets are soup packets, stock cubes, biscuits, crisp packets etc. Also, if you are keeping fruit and vegetables in your pantry then baskets are a super way to store these.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie