Forever Young Festival at Palmerstown House in Kildare postponed until next year

This year's Forever Young music festival, which was due to run in Palmerstown House, Co Kildare in September, has been postponed until next year, organisers announced over social media today.
Organisers said that they could not get confirmation from the government that the event could go ahead and would not be cancelled due to Covid-19, and costs to host the event begin building weeks beforehand.
Ticket holders will be eligible to get discounted tickets and presale access to tickets for the PartyDown at Palmerstown weekend of music.
Forever Young will be back better than ever from July 15 to 17, the organisers said.
