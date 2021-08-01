KWWSPCA: A happy ending to ‘tail’ of feral Shelly

Shelly was a very young feral cat who came into the care of the KWWSPCA when heavily pregnant. She was cared for at our animal shelter in Athgarvan by our volunteers and, soon after coming to us, produced her litter of kittens.

Despite being feral, she was very affectionate and let us stroke her and handle her kittens without any problem.

When the kittens were a few days old, mother and family went into foster care. Shelly is now living her best life. She has a lovely home with her foster mum, Louise. She has come on so well and is now kitten free and loving it.

Thank you to all those who played some part in giving her the helping hand she needed. All her kittens are now rehomed, the last one heading off this week.

Her story is a success story and puts an end to the countless kittens she and her children would have gone on to produce, if she had been left in the wild.

We have some more lovely kittens now ready to go to their new homes. If you are interested please text Elaine at 089 4588162.

A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY

The KWWSPCA is hoping to hold its Annual Wag & Bone Dog Show on Sunday, September 5, starting at 2pm, in Punchestown Racecourse. This is obviously very dependent on Covid restrictions, but as the show is in the open air and there is lots of space, we are hopeful it will take place this year. It had to be cancelled in 2020.

The show is a family fun show open to every type of dog, especially rescue dogs and very especially KWWSPCA rescue dogs. But we do restrict entries to dogs over 9 months — the show is not suitable for puppies. More information later but keep the date free.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

