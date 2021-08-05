Remedial works on historic Monasterevin Bridge granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála

The view from Monasterevin Bridge
An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for major remediation works at Monasterevin Bridge in County Kildare.
The early 19th century structure spans the River Barrow on the old Portlaoise Road, the R445, on the western side of the town. The works are needed to fix damage to the bridge caused by scouring, which is the action of sand or gravel in the river water to its foundations.
The proposed works will consist of remedial repair works to piers and cutwater. These works will require the removal of defective sections of the concrete cutwater, dismantling displaced masonry, grouting voids, reinstating the displaced masonry and renewing the concrete cutwater.
Vegetation will be removed, including embedded roots, and opening joints will be pointed. Rock armour protection will be put in place on the east embankment of the river.
Kildare County Council applied for approval for the works last February. No submissions from members of the public were made on the plan.
Monasterevin Bridge is a protected structure. It spans 40m across the river, with a busy road and two narrow footpaths running on top.
