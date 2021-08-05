Update: Public still asked to stay away from Naas Hospital unless absolutely necessary

Members of the public are still being advised to stay away from Naas Hospital, and attend its emergency services only if absolutely essential.

The HSE last Tuesday issued the advice because the hospital 'is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the hospital'.

It confirmed this afternoon that Naas is still seeing an increase in numbers attending its emergency department, so the advice still stands.

Stated the HSE: "The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED). We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke. Our ED Services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone.

"If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19. The hospital would like to acknowledge the continued support of its community."