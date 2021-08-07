Kildare Property Watch: Landmark home in the heart of Johnstown, Co Kildare

A landmark property on approx. 0.6 acres in the heart of Johnstown village, just a few minutes from the M7 motorway, adjacent to Kill village and Naas, is on the market.

The sale of Johnstown Lodge, according to the selling agent Coonan Property of Naas, presents a unique opportunity to purchase a landmark property within the village boundary of Johnstown.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, four reception rooms, kitchen and pantry, utility room, guest WC, five bedrooms, bathroom and a separate WC.

The frontage of the property is on to Main Street, Johnstown. There is a selection of outhouses and sheds to the rear of the residence.

The guide price for the property is €750,000 and it is for sale by private treaty.

Viewings are by appointment only at any reasonable hour.

See more photographs of the property below:

Find out more

For more information or appointments to view, contact Coonan, Naas, on 045 832020 or email naas@coonan.com.