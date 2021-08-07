Kildare Property Watch: Kilkea house and land fetches €3.235m at auction

Jordan Auctioneers recently achieved a superb price at auction for Castleroe House and farm, a property on 164 acres just outside the village of Kilkea in south Kildare.

Before an attendance of 70 people, the property sold in five lots reaching a combined value of €3,235,000 (€19,700 per acre).

Renowned for high land prices this area in south Kildare has always been one of the strongest markets for land sales, which according to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans is due to a combination of factors including Ethe general quality of the land and the extensive farmer base”.

An executor sale, Castleroe House was offered in a total of five lots with active bidding for all from the outset. A summary of the prices achieved are as follows:

Lot 1: House & Yard on c13 acres. — sold €515,000.

Lot 2: c 81 acres — sold€1,200,000.

Lot 3: c 20 acres — sold €510,000.

Lot 4: c 39 acres — sold €800,000.

Lot 5: c 10.5 acres — sold €210,000.

Speaking after the auction, Mr Kavanagh of the selling agents said that interest levels from the outset were really strong and they knew that the farm would likely achieve a top price as it is not often land comes for sale in the immediate area.

The property is located just outside the village of Kilkea, close to the border with Carlow and surrounded by some of the best arable and grass lands in the country.

Local buyers

The various lots were purchased by people within a 10-to-20-mile radius and are generally believed to be involved in various agricultural enterprises.