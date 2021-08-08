08/08/2021

€50,000 shared in local community by Croí Laighean Credit Union

€50,000 shared in local community by Croí Laighean Credit Union

Members of the Community Fund team at CLCU

Croí Laighean Credit Union is proud to announce the results of the 2021 Community Fund, which aims to give €50,000 back to voluntary initiatives in our local community. Voluntary organisations, associations and clubs who hold active accounts with Croí Laighean Credit Union were eligible to apply.

The Community Fund was created in 2017 by Members of Croí Laighean Credit Union, to aid the development of our local community. Since then, over €210,000 has been delivered to almost 300 voluntary groups across our Common Bond.

Theresa O’Neill, community fund co-ordinator at Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “We are thrilled with the ever-growing response to our Community Fund. Croí Laighean Credit Union is proud to support 98 local clubs and voluntary organisations in delivering a range of projects and initiatives.

“We hope this investment will help further develop our local community and know it is of particular importance for those who have missed crucial fundraising activities throughout the past year”.

Caroline Daniels, Deputy CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “Our motto is strong roots, not just branches and that places our community at the centre of all we do.

“We are proud of our ability to aid these initiatives and ensure their continued impact for the people they serve in our local community.

“We look forward to seeing the proposed projects being realised by our Community Fund recipients in 2021 and beyond.”

Clubs benefiting from the Community Fund came from across the Credit Union’s common bond from Clane to Leixlip, Edenderry to Coill Dubh, Allenwood, and Prosperous. Those who will receive funding include rugby, GAA and soccer clubs; snooker, kickboxing organisations, and tennis clubs; the railway guides; singing groups; community sheds; Meals on Wheels; community first responder organisations, mother sports groups, active age groups and youth groups, and even a local radio station.

Croí Laighean Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Leinster with over 50 staff, 40,000 members, asset size of €249m and loan book of €73.7m.

We offer a range of flexible loans to suit all needs from club facility upgrades to new equipment and everything in between. Contact our lending team on 1800 23 24 25 or visit www.clcu.ie to learn more.

We are proud to offer sponsorship opportunities for local causes, contact the team at your local branch for more information.

