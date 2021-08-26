Kildare water supply may be affected by maintenance works from next Monday

There may be some disruption to water supplies in Kildare next Monday due to essential maintenance works to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses.

Irish Water said the final phase of works will continue on Monday 30 August and are scheduled to continue until the end of September.

While works are underway, some customers in the following areas may experience intermittent low water pressure and some discoloration to their water supply: Broadleas, Ardinode, Brannockstown, Carnalway, Old Connell, Caragh, Naas West, Naas town centre, Spring Gardens, Naas North, Rathaskar Heights, Kilashee, Naas East, Two Mile House, Ladytown and surrounding areas. Our work crews will make every effort to minimise the impact on customers.

Irish Water said urged people to visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/discoloured-water/ for more information.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.

John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said, “Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works to safeguard the water supply for Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these essential works may cause."

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future.

The project, which began in September 2020, involved the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. For more information on the project, please visit www.water.ie/projects/local- projects/barrow-water-supply- scheme-area-extension/

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/