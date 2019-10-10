Cathy Davey to play gig in St David's Church, Naas

Acclaimed Singer songwriter Cathy Davey is set to play an intimate performance in St. David’s Church, Naas.

She has released five critically acclaimed albums, including her most recent ‘Live At Dublin Unitarian Church’, which captures the magic of a live Cathy Davey show and has had numerous radio hits including ‘Little Red’, ‘Reuben’,‘Sing for Your Supper’ and ‘Never Before’ written and recorded for the Road Safety Authority speeding campaign.

Cathy learned to play the guitar after hearing ‘Appetite for Destruction’ by Guns ‘n’ Roses and got a Les Paul (electric guitar) copy because Slash used a real one! She plays “guitar, drums, bass, piano, percussion, accordion and whatever bank of instruments I can get a sound out of”.

Cathy will be known to Kildare people as the lady who established animal rescue charity ‘My Lovely Horse’. Working on her rescue farm on a daily basis for abandoned animals has driven her creatively as she uses the joy and sadness of her experiences to inspire her work.

Cathy Davey and special guest Sive

Special Guest, Sive is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who was dubbed, ‘one of the most inspiring and exciting artists of our time' by Female First UK.

Influenced by the likes of Joni Mitchell and Tori Amos, Sive has carved a truly compelling style of alt-folk that is not afraid to differentiate from the norm.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 28 at St.David’s Church, Main Street, Naas. Tickets are €20 plus booking fee. Doors: 7.30pm.Tickets are available from www.amientertainment.ie