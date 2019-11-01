Eadestown playground is to open officially

The new Eadestown playground will officially open on Saturday 9 November 9 at 11am. The playground is located in the grounds of Eadestown GAA who provided the site. It complements the playing facilities and walking route the club already provide. The opening of the playground will be performed by Naas Mayor Cllr Carmel Kelly.

Built at a cost of €180,000 the playground opened for use in June. It was funded by Local Property Tax which was allocated by the councillors in the Naas Municipal District. Eadestown is one of four new playgrounds funded by LPT allocated by the councillors in the Naas Municipal District. The other playgrounds are in Kill, which opened in 2016 and Sallins and Caragh which were delivered this year.

The playground caters for Children aged from one to 12. The main play features are a multi activity play unit with a high slide, a pendulum swing and adventure trail.

The playground also features a range of accessible equipment for intellectual and physical disabilities such as a basket swing, sensory play equipment area, sand pit and roundabout.