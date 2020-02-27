The WINNER of our Kildare Snapshots competition is...

Thanks to all who entered our Snapshots competition - where we asked you to send in your favourite old pictures.

We received many entries from across the county, and it was great to see those wonderful old memories being revived.

To choose the overall winner, and recipient of the voucher prize pack, we asked readers to vote on polls on the Leinster Leader and KildareNow websites. The photograph with the overall number of votes between the two sites, after voting closed today at midday, was declared the winner.

THE WINNER IS...

This picture was sent in by Liz Mangan and shows her grandmother and mother in 1962. Liz said: "This is a picture of my mother and her mother in 1962. They lived at the side of the road in Painstown, Donadea. Both have since passed. My mother died at 57 in 2015 lung cancer and my grandmother died 2 years after this picture was taken 1964 aged 48 of a bursted brain aneurysm. This is definitely my all time favourite picture. Notice the washing drying on the hedge.”

Thanks to all our competition sponsors - McDonald's, Life Credit Union, Ciara's Home Style, Manguard Plus and Grafton Barbers.

FULL VOTE RESULTS:

Liz Mangan: 4,311 (3,328 Kildare Now; 983 Leinster Leader)

Christine Finglas: 2,467 (813 KN; 1,654 LL)

Henry Murphy: 2,193 (778 KN; 1,415 LL)

Florence Brindley: 202 (26 KN; 176 LL)

Cathal Moore: 48 (16 KN; 32 LL)

Paddy Travers: 19 (2 KN; 17 LL)