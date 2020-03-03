Naas man got out of car with imitation firearm as youths threw snowballs, court heard

A man who got out of his car with an imitation firearm appeared at Naas District court on February 26.

Stefan Kovacs, 27, whose address was given as Our Lady’s Place, Naas, was prosecuted for possessing a realistic imitation firearm on March 2, 2018 at Clane Road, Sallins.

Youths were throwing snowballs at cars including the defendant's vehicle at the time. Solicitor Conal Boyce described the incident as a joke that went wrong and the youths ran away. He said the firearm was seized and he was not seeking it to be returned.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a fine of €500.