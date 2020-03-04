Man fined €1,000 for damaging Kildare garda station cell

A man who went to the toilet in the cell of Kildare garda station and rubbed excrement all over the walls of the cell has been fined €1,000.

Alan Dowling, 34, of Newtown, Nurney, had previously appeared at the January 16 sitting of Naas District Court charged with causing criminal damage to the cell at Kildare town garda station on March 15, 2019.

After hearing of the damage, Judge Desmond Zaidan said it seemed to be the fashion to damage garda station cells. He gave the defendant until February 27 to find €500 to pay for the damage.

The court had heard on January 16 that Mr Dowling had put faeces all over the floor and that he had stripped naked. Sgt Jacob said he had been arrested earlier by gardai. When he was in the cell, he urinated and defecated on the floor. He used his hands to spread the excrement.

On February 27, Mr Dowling told the court that he recalled the incident and going to the toilet in the cell

Conal Boyce, solicitor, representing Mr Dowling said of his client that he was “somewhat ashamed of himself”.

Judge Zaidan said on January 16 that every cell has a toilet and the European Union would declare it to be against a person’s human rights if they had not access to one.

On January 16, the judge asked about the cost of cleaning the cell. Sgt Jacob said then a powerhose was used and the cost of cleaning up was around €400.

Sgt Jacob said there were independent showers for a number of cells.

Mr Boyce said Mr Dowling had done an alcohol awareness course.

He came out of that on November 1 and was now working as a bricklayer for 45 hours a week.

Mr Dowling had spent time in Bru Ree.

Also on January 16, the judge was shown a letter from Mr Dowling’s father, who had said that his son was much improved. Mr Boyce said that his client was also looking after his daughter.

Mr Dowling said that he now earned €500 a week.

The court had been told on January 16 that Mr Dowling had two previous convictions. One was in relation to drugs in 2017 and the other was for assault causing harm.

He received suspended sentences for both. He was fined €1,000 and paid the €500 cleaning cost for the March 15, 2019, offence.