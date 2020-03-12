Racing: All eyes on the Punchestown Festival

Soak up the atmosphere at The Punchestown Festival from Tuesday, April 28, to Saturday, May 2. Here’s everything you need to know;



Top jump horses, owners, trainers and jockeys from Ireland and the UK come together for the Punchestown Festival. There are a total of 39 races run at the Punchestown Festival, including 12 Grade 1 contests.



Punchestown is the home of Irish Jump Racing and hosts the famous La Touche Cup – a must-see for any racing fan.

Tuesday, April 28 – Punchestown Champion Chase Day

Wednesday, April 28 – Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Day

Thursday, April 30 – Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle Day

Friday, May 1 – BETDAQ Champion Hurdle Day

Saturday, May 2 – Ballymore Festival Family Day

