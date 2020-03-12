HOW TO: Work from home amid the coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic

As thousands of Irish people begin working from home in a bid to contain Covid-19, many will have to learn new functionalities of their roll.

Magnet Networks promotes some achievable tips for those who are familiarising themselves with their new work station.

The room:

You are going to need a dedicated work area for your desk and chair. A spare room is ideal but a corner in a quiet bedroom will do just as well.

You have lots of flexibility working from home, but it is important to be disciplined. You will be psychologically prepared for the job if you stick to a routine. Don’t forget to schedule time for lunch.

Internet:

Many people will be moving from enterprise class to home broadband and will need to maximise their available speed.

Take time to run tests and see if the, preferably at the same level as your laptop, free of any obstructions which will diminish the signal.

Ensure that you don’t have a lot of extensions and add-ons running on your browsers and schedule your anti-virus scans for non-working times as they can often slow down your speed.

Your router is vital for maximising connectivity and the closer your workspace is to it, the easier your home working life will be.

Place it where you can connect with an ethernet cable where possible to optimise speed – this will always give you a better result that over Wi-Fi.

If this is not possible, you can login to your router and change the channel your Wi-Fi is broadcasting on to improve the signal quality or even amend the settings to prioritise the quality of the connection of the specific devices you will be using to work from home.

Rebooting your router is good practice and will force the router to select an available channel with the fastest connection – you can also do this by logging into your router’s configuration screens.

Phone:

You can switch your desk phone to connect to your mobile phone, therefore all calls to your work direct line will now be re-routed to your mobile phone.

Three-way conference calling, video calling and instant messaging services are useful tools to avail of in order to keep communication flowing.