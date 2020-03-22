WATCH: Maynooth magician Aidan McCann, 10, wows the Jonas Brothers on Ellen DeGeneres show

Ten-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Maynooth has landed himself a four-episode gig performing his magic corner on the Ellen DeGeneres show, and he is making some Hollywood connections.

Young Aidan, 10, recently met Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas on the Ellen show for his premier of ‘Aidan’s Magic Corner’ and he took the trio on a spellbinding journey through some of his coolest magic tricks, allowing the brothers to take part in some pretty fantastic illusions. Aidan delighted the Jonas Brothers with card tricks and unbelievably accurate birthday guesses.

Introducing the fun new series of clips, Aidan had a few jokes to kick things off.

“Now that I’ve met Ellen, I thought I would take advantage of her impressive group of friends,” he said of his time hanging with the Jonas Brothers.

The trio were similarly impressed each time Aidan whipped up something new, ultimately culminating in one seriously sweet magical showcase that proved the young illusionist truly knew his stuff.

On Sunday of last week, Aidan had a whale of a time with Bridesmaids comedian Melissa McCarthy who was on the show to promote her new talent show Little Big Shots.

Aidan attends Brennan Performing Arts in Maynooth and he is a pupil at St. Mary’s Boy’s National School, Maynooth.

According to his auntie Fiona, Aidan will continue his ‘Magic Corner’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the next few weeks.

“He’s having a ball and there are some exciting celebrities joining his magic corner over the next few weeks then he’s back to LA soon for more recordings,” she explained.

Aidan got his big break on Ireland’s Got Talent last year, making it all to the way to the semi-finals.

WATCH AIDAN AND THE JONAS BROTHERS BELOW